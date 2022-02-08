Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $365.35

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 365.35 ($4.94) and traded as low as GBX 316.50 ($4.28). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 323 ($4.37), with a volume of 286,546 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGAM shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.07) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.75) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 403.13 ($5.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £921.75 million and a PE ratio of 21.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 344.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 365.35.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

