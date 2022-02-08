More Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $72,140.42 and $5.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, More Coin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00041461 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00105512 BTC.

More Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

