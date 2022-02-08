Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Reaches $4.30 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $33,368.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.43 or 0.00418581 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

