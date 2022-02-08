Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 3.4% Following Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $156.45 and last traded at $157.46. 33,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,857,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.01.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,708,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,000 shares of company stock worth $88,751,970. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Argus lowered their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.99 and a 200 day moving average of $311.30. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $937,781,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.