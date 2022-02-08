Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 70,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 542,505 shares.The stock last traded at $2.91 and had previously closed at $2.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

