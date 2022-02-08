Mizuho Downgrades CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has $197.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $155.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.88.

Shares of CCMP opened at $182.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.18 and a beta of 1.20.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -73.60%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 27.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 793,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,579,000 after acquiring an additional 50,260 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 15.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 737,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after acquiring an additional 97,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 8.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

