Mizuho Boosts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $60.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.54.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE:CTVA opened at $49.55 on Friday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,724,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 170,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 45,180 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.