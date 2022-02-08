Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 349.33 ($4.72).

MAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.73) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.41) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.92) to GBX 276 ($3.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

LON MAB opened at GBX 252.60 ($3.42) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 246.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -22.05. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 213.60 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 363.50 ($4.92). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99.

In other news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.20), for a total value of £29,056.20 ($39,291.68). In the last quarter, insiders bought 166 shares of company stock worth $41,423.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

