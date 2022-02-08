Mirrored ProShares VIX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $369,652.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market cap of $36.35 million and approximately $369,652.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for about $16.49 or 0.00037759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00049353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.25 or 0.07072544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00052540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,599.32 or 0.99816562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00055109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

