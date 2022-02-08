Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) & 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Critical Survey

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) and 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Mirion Technologies has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 908 Devices has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mirion Technologies and 908 Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 908 Devices 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.90%. 908 Devices has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 321.26%. Given 908 Devices’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Mirion Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of 908 Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mirion Technologies and 908 Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28% 908 Devices -90.18% -17.50% -13.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mirion Technologies and 908 Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 24,494.46 -$45.26 million N/A N/A 908 Devices $26.89 million 16.01 -$12.82 million ($2.16) -7.14

908 Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Summary

Mirion Technologies beats 908 Devices on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirion Technologies

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

