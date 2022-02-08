Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$27.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on MI.UN shares. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$24.25 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

MI.UN traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.98. 11,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,465. The firm has a market cap of C$880.74 million and a P/E ratio of 8.62. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$18.37 and a one year high of C$25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.81.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

