MimbleWimbleCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $87.58 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $8.10 or 0.00018474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $87.58 million and approximately $210,471.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.72 or 0.00261761 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015356 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006495 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,816,211 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

