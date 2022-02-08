Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.830-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.740-$8.100 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $210.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $131.45 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.36%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,783 shares of company stock worth $5,532,884 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

