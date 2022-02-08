Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lowered by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lessened its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 74,208 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $217,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.53.

FB opened at $224.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.36. The company has a market capitalization of $625.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.01 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,473 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,245. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

