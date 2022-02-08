Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Down to $25.85

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.85, but opened at $24.59. Merus shares last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 353 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MRUS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.
The firm has a market cap of $980.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99.
Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)
Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.
