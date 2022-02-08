Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Down to $25.85

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.85, but opened at $24.59. Merus shares last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 353 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRUS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

The firm has a market cap of $980.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the second quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

