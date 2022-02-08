Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,211 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $56,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 53.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,679. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

