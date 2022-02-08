Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 32.47%. Analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.