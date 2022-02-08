MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,887.00.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $16.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,051.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,220. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $957.60 and a 12 month high of $2,006.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,150.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,483.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 655.47 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 255,226 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $313,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,200,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

