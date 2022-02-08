Meme (MEME) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.13 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

