MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 158,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 39,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.89. 40,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,147. The firm has a market cap of $213.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.58.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%. On average, research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

