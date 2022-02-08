MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Trading Up 2.1%

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM)’s stock price was up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 1,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 13,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53.

Get MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.21% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment own, develops, operates, franchises, and supports relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.