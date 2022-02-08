Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will announce sales of $36.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.43 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $25.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $145.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.13 million to $146.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $158.21 million, with estimates ranging from $148.51 million to $173.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

MFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.50. 43,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,508. The company has a market cap of $188.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.52. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.