Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will announce sales of $36.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.43 million. Medallion Financial reported sales of $25.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $145.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.13 million to $146.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $158.21 million, with estimates ranging from $148.51 million to $173.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medallion Financial.
MFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
Medallion Financial stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.50. 43,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,508. The company has a market cap of $188.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.52. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
