Mchain (MAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. Mchain has a market cap of $17,779.76 and approximately $7.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mchain has traded down 59.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010702 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 80,421,700 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

