McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.
MGRC opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41.
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.
