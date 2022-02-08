McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

MGRC opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 31.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,814,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,556,000 after acquiring an additional 435,375 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 439,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 281,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,019,000 after acquiring an additional 275,648 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 98.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,389,000 after acquiring an additional 160,943 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 182,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after buying an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

