Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.070-$5.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.

MMS stock opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Maximus has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.09.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maximus stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

