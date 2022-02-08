Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:MTRX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. 973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,272. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $174.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.58. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $16.32.
In related news, CEO John R. Hewitt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Chandler bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About Matrix Service
Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.
