Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MTRX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. 973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,272. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $174.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.58. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

In related news, CEO John R. Hewitt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Chandler bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter worth about $258,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 147.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 212.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,270 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

