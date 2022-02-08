Matrix AI Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $696,978.00 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $4.86 million and $696,978.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

