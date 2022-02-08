Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Match Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $113.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.