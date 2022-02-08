MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCFT. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.52. 128,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.10. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after buying an additional 312,360 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 146,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after buying an additional 144,731 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after buying an additional 143,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.