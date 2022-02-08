Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Masco (NYSE:MAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Masco updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.100-$4.300 EPS.

MAS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average is $63.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,941 shares of company stock worth $3,237,460. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

