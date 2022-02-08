Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,864 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 76,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

In other news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,954. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

