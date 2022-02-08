Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 110,865 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,865 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 769.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.22.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $127.68 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

