Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 172.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 149,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 57,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 55,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,661,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,848,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after buying an additional 48,230 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMK opened at $60.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $68.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

