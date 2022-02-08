Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 11,550 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 139.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 6.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,695,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in AMERISAFE by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.34.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

