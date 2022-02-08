Martingale Asset Management L P Has $999,000 Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 67.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,322 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $421,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $3,249,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $107.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

