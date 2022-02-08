Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 14,953 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,162,000 after acquiring an additional 81,810 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.89 million, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

