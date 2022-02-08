Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $156,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR opened at $166.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.93 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.38 and its 200-day moving average is $151.95. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.03 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $1,487,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.