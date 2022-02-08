Mark Asset Management LP Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mark Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 30,316 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.0% of Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.10. 24,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,260,123. The stock has a market cap of $197.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.