Mark Asset Management LP Invests $4.33 Million in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.80.

BioNTech stock traded down $12.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.58. 24,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,096. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 39.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

