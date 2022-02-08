MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.600-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,916. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.77.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 62.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MarineMax by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

