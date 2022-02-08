Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will post sales of $12.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.80 million. Marchex posted sales of $12.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $52.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.36 million to $53.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.90 million, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,806. Marchex has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 798,714 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,996,785.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 8.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

