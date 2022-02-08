Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Petroleum shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil Refining & Marketing industry in a year (+68.1% versus +40.2%) and is poised for further price gains based on a slew of tailwinds. One of the largest oil refiners in the United States, Marathon’s $21 billion sale of its Speedway retail business provided the company with a much-needed cash infusion. The deal also comes with a 15-year fuel supply agreement per which Marathon will supply 7.7 billion gallons of gasoline per year to 7-Eleven, thus ensuring a steady revenue stream. The company’s exposure to the more stable cash flows from logistics segment diversifies earnings stream and offers a buffer against the volatile refining business. Consequently, Marathon is primed for significant capital appreciation and is viewed a preferred downstream operator to own now.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.64.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $79.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.54. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $80.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,967.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

