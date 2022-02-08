Marathon Capital Management Sells 5,465 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Marathon Capital Management cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises 1.1% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 96.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 36,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after buying an additional 1,119,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,839. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average of $121.58. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

