Marathon Capital Management Sells 21,500 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 65,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,044,000 after purchasing an additional 68,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tutor Perini by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 106,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

TPC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. 2,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,944. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $584.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

