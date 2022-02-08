Marathon Capital Management Decreases Stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Marathon Capital Management lowered its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 321,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,975,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,797 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 95,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 112.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $433,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.74. 1,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,200. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92.

Hudson Technologies Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

