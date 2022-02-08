Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Holdings Trimmed by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,082,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,049,019 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $194,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at about $109,359,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 112.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,460,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,276,000 after buying an additional 3,417,417 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after buying an additional 2,862,964 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,741,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,722,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,607 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MFC opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manulife Financial (MFC)
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).
Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.