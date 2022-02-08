Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Holdings Trimmed by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,082,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,049,019 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $194,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at about $109,359,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 112.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,460,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,276,000 after buying an additional 3,417,417 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after buying an additional 2,862,964 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,741,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,722,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,607 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFC opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

