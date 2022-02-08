MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). MannKind also posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

MannKind stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.80. MannKind has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MannKind by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

