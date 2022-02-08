Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.67.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $125.34 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average is $156.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 33.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 65.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,470.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 72,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 24.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

