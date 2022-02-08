Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.67.
Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $125.34 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average is $156.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.99.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 33.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 65.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,470.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 72,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 24.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
