Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,191,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 630,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,813,000 after acquiring an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 411,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after acquiring an additional 184,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS opened at $172.04 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $207.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSGS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

