Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 130,396 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 25.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 383,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130,396 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 132.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,822 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 496.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 951,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 791,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,088,000 after purchasing an additional 594,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 20.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 529,579 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth $5,016,000. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $73,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,816.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 152,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,331 and have sold 40,504 shares valued at $483,899. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

ATEC stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

